Watch Daniel Radcliffe Pretend To Be A Neo-Nazi

In his upcoming movie Imperium, Daniel Radcliffe plays a neo-Nazi. Well, actually, he plays an undercover cop disguised as a neo-Nazi. And he is definitely getting found out, because he looks exactly how you would if you were suddenly surrounded by white supremacists — completely terrified.
Still, Toni Collette, in the role of some kind of supervisor, seems to think he can handle the covert operation, infiltrating a dangerous group of violent racists. The film is billed as being "inspired by real events." That fact alone should depress you enough to keep you from making any Harry Potter jokes. Though, Imperium does sort of sound like a spell. Sorry, Daniel, even after a summer of playing a flatulent dead body, you still haven't shaken off your Hogwarts upbringing.
Still, Toni Collette, in the role of some kind of supervisor, seems to think he can handle the covert operation, infiltrating a dangerous group of violent racists. The film is billed as being "inspired by real events." That fact alone should depress you enough to keep you from making any Harry Potter jokes. Though, Imperium does sort of sound like a spell. Sorry, Daniel, even after a summer of playing a flatulent dead body, you still haven't shaken off your Hogwarts upbringing.
Imperium is scheduled to be released on August 19. Check out the trailer, below.
Advertisement