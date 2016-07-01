



"I remember when I was 15 doing scenes with Ralph for the first time," the actor, 26, told Entertainment Weekly and People editor Jess Cagle in an interview. "He was even scarier than Alan was at first."



Radcliffe is, of course, referencing Alan Rickman, who played Professor Snape in all eight films and passed away in January 2016 of pancreatic cancer.



It's easy to understand why the boy behind the boy wizard, who was only 11 years old when Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone was shot, would be a little wary of his on-screen foe. "Alan was super-intimidating to start off with as well, but then you get into it, but Ralph genuinely scared me for a few years."



There's just something about a pallid, power-hungry, child-murdering dark wizard that manages to terrify magical folk and muggles alike.



