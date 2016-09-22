Confession: When we first heard there might be a 13th sign of the zodiac named Ophiuchus, we all had a collective freak out. It became a major issue for many of us. Why? Because if Ophiuchus was truly getting thrown into the orbit of our daily horoscopes, well, it would affect us all. To wit: This addition would reassign a lot of other astrological signs.
But breathe easy, says AstroTwins astrologer Tali Edut: It’s not a sign. Rather, Ophiuchus is a constellation, and as she puts it, “who’s to say you’re not allowed to embody to a constellation?” That's right, we can all take a little something from Ophiuchus. “It might not be the 13th zodiac, but we can all tap into it’s celestial influence," she says. And boy are the traits enviable: smart, sexy, mystical, and above all else, mysterious, Edut reports.
So what's in the stars for you if you let Ophiuchus inspire your beauty routine? Click through our slideshow to find out.
But breathe easy, says AstroTwins astrologer Tali Edut: It’s not a sign. Rather, Ophiuchus is a constellation, and as she puts it, “who’s to say you’re not allowed to embody to a constellation?” That's right, we can all take a little something from Ophiuchus. “It might not be the 13th zodiac, but we can all tap into it’s celestial influence," she says. And boy are the traits enviable: smart, sexy, mystical, and above all else, mysterious, Edut reports.
So what's in the stars for you if you let Ophiuchus inspire your beauty routine? Click through our slideshow to find out.