The Internet Is Mourning This Celebrity Instagram Dog

Suzannah Weiss
Loki, the Corgi behind the Instagram account @lokistagram, got sick with kidney disease last year. This weekend, it got serious, and he ended up in the hospital.

His humans Tim and Viv set up a GoFundMe page to raise the money necessary for his emergency care, and fans pulled together to try to save him.

With nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, Loki was able to rack up over $34,000 — twice the original goal — in donations. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough. He sadly passed away Monday.

"Loki's in a better place now. Away from sickness and away from pain. We'll miss him forever," Tim and Viv wrote.
Loki spent his final days well, though. His pet hamster even visited him in the hospital, according to Buzzfeed.
And just a few days before he died, he took a trip to the playground.

"Somewhere under the rainbow, there's a corgi"

A photo posted by Loki the Corgi 🇨🇦 (@lokistagram) on

Though he may no longer be with us, he's definitely still alive in his fans' memories. We know that because they've continued donating money even after his death.
Long live Loki.
