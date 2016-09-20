His humans Tim and Viv set up a GoFundMe page to raise the money necessary for his emergency care, and fans pulled together to try to save him.
With nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, Loki was able to rack up over $34,000 — twice the original goal — in donations. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough. He sadly passed away Monday.
"Loki's in a better place now. Away from sickness and away from pain. We'll miss him forever," Tim and Viv wrote.
With a very special visitor 🐹 Loki has improved a bit since coming into the hospital last night and will be staying here for the next few days for treatment. Thank you all for your support. Your encouraging words have definitely given us some comfort in this difficult time. Loki will try his best to pull through for you guys :)
