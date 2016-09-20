Story from US News

Skittles Reminded Donald Trump Jr. That Refugees Are People, Not Candy

Andrea González-Ramírez
Should you compare refugees to poisoned candy? Skittles says no.

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. shared a picture on Twitter implying that the U.S. shouldn't let in Syrian refugees because there's no way to know which ones are "bad apples," or in this case, poisoned Skittles.
But Wrigley Americas, Skittles' parent company, was having none of it.

"Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don't feel it's an appropriate analogy," Vice President of Corporate Affairs Denise Young said in a statement, according to The New York Times. "We will respectfully refrain from further commentary as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing."

On social media, people shared pictures of child refugees to remind Trump Jr. of the magnitude of the refugee crisis.
According to a UNICEF report published earlier this month, there were roughly 11 million child refugees and asylum seekers last year, nearly half of them from Syria and Afghanistan alone.
