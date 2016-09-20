Skittles Reminded Donald Trump Jr. That Refugees Are People, Not Candy

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. shared a picture on Twitter implying that the U.S. shouldn't let in Syrian refugees because there's no way to know which ones are "bad apples," or in this case, poisoned Skittles.
This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first. #trump2016 pic.twitter.com/9fHwog7ssN— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2016
"Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don't feel it's an appropriate analogy," Vice President of Corporate Affairs Denise Young said in a statement, according to The New York Times. "We will respectfully refrain from further commentary as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing."
On social media, people shared pictures of child refugees to remind Trump Jr. of the magnitude of the refugee crisis.
These aren't Skittles, @DonaldJTrumpJr. pic.twitter.com/h8DXvdFtVM— Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) September 20, 2016
Even if we did bring in a few bad Skittles - and there's no evidence we do - you take that risk to save these Skittles, you monstrous dope. pic.twitter.com/KpA7Mnl8Nm— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 20, 2016
If I had a bowl of skittles and was told three of them could go to school, get educated and cure a disease, I'd absolutely take a handful.— Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 20, 2016
Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr, this is one of the millions of children you compared to a poisoned Skittle today: https://t.co/SDSGw0eUIP pic.twitter.com/HuhY9RGvWW— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 20, 2016
.@DonaldJTrumpJr I met these #Skittles in the Jordanian desert. You're right, they're way too dangerous. We should just ignore them. pic.twitter.com/hJMX4svCKY— John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) September 20, 2016