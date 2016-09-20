Emma Watson recently experienced a huge violation of privacy at the hands of a trashy celebrity website, and as usual, she stood up against the injustice.
Website Celeb Jihad allegedly published photos of the actress in a sheer shirt and no bra taken by her stylist, according to TMZ. Watson's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter arguing that the stylist gave Watson the rights to the photos, so she owns the copyright. Fortunately, the site removed the photos after receiving it.
When speaking out about her support of feminism in the past, the actress and U.N. ambassador has touched on how she's been objectified by the media. At HeForShe Arts Week earlier this year, she recalled paparazzi getting on the floor to take photos up her skirt.
"Obviously, Dan [Radcliffe] and Rupert [Grint], who were my male co-stars, don’t wear skirts, but I think that’s just one example of how my transition to womanhood was dealt [with] very differently by the tabloid press than it was for my male colleagues," she said.
Too often, women's bodies — particularly celebrities' bodies — are treated as public property to comment on. By taking a stand against this violation, Watson has once again proven herself to be a feminist role model.
Website Celeb Jihad allegedly published photos of the actress in a sheer shirt and no bra taken by her stylist, according to TMZ. Watson's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter arguing that the stylist gave Watson the rights to the photos, so she owns the copyright. Fortunately, the site removed the photos after receiving it.
When speaking out about her support of feminism in the past, the actress and U.N. ambassador has touched on how she's been objectified by the media. At HeForShe Arts Week earlier this year, she recalled paparazzi getting on the floor to take photos up her skirt.
"Obviously, Dan [Radcliffe] and Rupert [Grint], who were my male co-stars, don’t wear skirts, but I think that’s just one example of how my transition to womanhood was dealt [with] very differently by the tabloid press than it was for my male colleagues," she said.
Too often, women's bodies — particularly celebrities' bodies — are treated as public property to comment on. By taking a stand against this violation, Watson has once again proven herself to be a feminist role model.
Advertisement