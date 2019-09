The photograph shows McCreary at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmys party. On Instagram, she wrote that she was excited to appreciate the night's nominees and celebrate her own show's recent premiere. But when she searched for pictures of herself the next morning, she found that she had been mistaken for another Black woman with curly hair."Now Jerrika is a beautiful lady, inside and out, with talent for days," McCreary wrote, after saying that the pair has been confused far too often. "I would be flattered to be mistaken for her, if it didn’t seem like the all-too-frequent occurrence of this 'mistake' indicated the careless conflation of two black actresses with curly hair on the same tv show."Mistakes like these are careless, but McCreary highlighted the community that's subject to these mixups the most: people of color."I wonder, does this happen when there are two blonde women in the same cast? When there are two dark-haired white dudes with blue eyes? Maybe it does. But I’ll tell you what — to constantly wonder whether I’m facing a micro-aggression I should call someone out on, or a harmless mistake I should let slide, is a real energy drain," she wrote.McCreary wasn't the only Black star to be confused with totally different person on Sunday night. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences — which handed out the Emmys at last night's ceremony — posted a tweet confusing Empire's Terrence Howard and The People v. O.J. Simpson star Cuba Gooding Jr.