You Won't Believe What Old Navy Is Selling Now

The most exciting news from Old Navy right now? (Besides its hilarious Amy Schumer commercial, natch.) The brand just rolled out its first-ever, private-label beauty line called Kindred Goods — and we haven't been so psyched to shop at Old Navy since its dollar flip-flop sale.
The launch shouldn’t come as a total surprise. The Gap-owned clothing store does sell beauty products, like Burt’s Bees and E.L.F., but, “There was such a customer demand for a fragrance, that we decided to produce a scent-driven personal care collection,” says Andres Dorronsoro, vice president and general manager of Old Navy.
Now you can snag any of the five available products — hand cream, hair-and-body mist, body scrub, body lotion, and perfume — at 600 Old Navy stores (in the U.S. at least). They come in three different scents (Sea Salt & Fig, Sweet Cream & Honey, and Orange Blossom & Tea) that are apparently perfect for layering under your favorite brightly colored fleeces. And the minimalistic, millennial-pink packaging is right on target.
But if you ask us what we're really excited about, it's the price point: Everything in the line ranges from $6 to $12. See you in the checkout line, Schumer.
