Amy Schumer Is The Chillest Babysitter Ever In This Old Navy Commercial

Old Navy has a knack for casting really funny women in its commercials. The brand has gotten Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to rep its wares before. The latest comedian to front the mall staple? Amy Schumer, who stars as "cool aunt Amy" in the ads. The actress is all of us at our most frazzled babysitting moments — as she rings up her random cool-teen pal (no context on how she knows the kid) to figure out how to go about back-to-school shopping for her nephew and niece.
That's not your average gaggle of child actors cast in the spot, either. The kids in the ad, shown giving Schumer advice about how to ace back-to-school shopping, are all YouTube stars. (One of them, Skai Jackson, is actually a Disney Channel star with a cool 2.4 million Instagram followers).
The first ad starring Schumer debuts tonight during The Bachelorette. (And it's a happy counterpoint, ad-wise, to the drama Old Navy's parent company, Gap, has been facing the past few days for this U.K. spot.) She'll star in seven more ads for the brand, set to roll out over the next few months. Check out a clip from the ad, below.
