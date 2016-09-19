Amber Rose Dragged On Twitter For Declaring Love For Amy Schumer

Amber Rose showed her love and support for Amy Schumer at the Emmys, but it didn't earn her any love from her own Twitter followers.
Rose tweeted out a photo of Schumer posing on the red carpet. "Wifey," she wrote with three heart-eyed emoji.
But soon enough, Rose was receiving disappointed responses from followers telling her to delete the tweet and questioning why she would support Schumer. "You corny for this," one user wrote with the hashtag "#doyourfuckinresearch."
Many flooded Rose with memes and GIFs that expressed how disappointed they were in her for posting the photo of Schumer.
The most popular was one of Tyra Banks on America's Next Top Model screaming, "I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you."
@DaRealAmberRose @amyschumer don't do this pic.twitter.com/fme2RknjMs— bone apple tea (@safriclos) September 19, 2016
The outrage over Rose's message is linked to Schumer's recent tone-deaf tweet after an interview with Lena Dunham for Lenny Letter.
In the interview, Dunham said she felt snubbed by New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at the Met Gala, explaining, "The vibe was very much like, 'Do I want to fuck it? Is it wearing a…yep, it's wearing a tuxedo. I'm going to go back to my cell phone.'"
Dunham has since apologized, but Schumer got herself into hot water by replying to a tweet from Paulo L. dos Santos, an economics professor at the New School, who wrote, "Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, et. al. refuse 2C that misogyny among men of color, while hideously prevalent, is no more so than among white men."
In a since-deleted tweet, Schumer wrote, "how would you know? Statistically who is hollerin at you in the street more pa?" The problematic implications behind the tweet could not be erased, though, and Schumer's generalization that Black men are more likely to catcall women has people labeling her racist.
This is why some of Rose's followers have questioned why she would support someone they believe is biased against Black people. Especially when Rose is so outspoken about problems of public shaming, specifically slut-shaming. Not to mention, she's been very open about raising a feminist son.
Rose hasn't deleted her tweet and has yet to respond to her followers.
@DaRealAmberRose @amyschumer you corny for this 😶 #doyourfuckinresearch— Mello M. (@itsmello) September 19, 2016
@DaRealAmberRose @amyschumer I'm so disappointed in amber— Bartholomew Higgins (@babybeljiang) September 19, 2016
@DaRealAmberRose @amyschumer stop playing and delete this pic.twitter.com/67FKD78fLa— Solmarena (@SolmarenaPerez) September 19, 2016
