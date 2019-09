Amber Rose Dragged On Twitter For Declaring Love For Amy Schumer

In the interview, Dunham said she felt snubbed by New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at the Met Gala, explaining, "The vibe was very much like, 'Do I want to fuck it? Is it wearing a…yep, it's wearing a tuxedo. I'm going to go back to my cell phone.'"Dunham has since apologized , but Schumer got herself into hot water by replying to a tweet from Paulo L. dos Santos, an economics professor at the New School, who wrote, "Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, et. al. refuse 2C that misogyny among men of color, while hideously prevalent, is no more so than among white men."In a since-deleted tweet, Schumer wrote, "how would you know? Statistically who is hollerin at you in the street more pa?" The problematic implications behind the tweet could not be erased, though, and Schumer's generalization that Black men are more likely to catcall women has people labeling her racist.