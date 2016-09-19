Time to celebrate, little spoons: There's a chair that will literally cradle you. A student in Moscow delivered the design for our dream lounge chair. The chair, called "The Inchworm," has two parts: a metal "spine" and a plush cushion, according to Apartment Therapy. The spine dips like a gutter (or like a big spoon) and folds the cushion in two.
The inchworm looks to be the cousin of the taco chair, which really folds in two. The taco chair, if you're unfamiliar, functions as a large, heavyweight sleeping bag. The Inchworm, though, looks like it might at least allow for some productivity (some). For one, the chair doesn't envelop you entirely; it just cups you gently, like a giant, comfy baseball glove.
The chair is designed for both indoors and outdoors, so you can use it for naps in the sun or Netflixing for one. That said, if you choose to use the chair as a desk, we support you. You might even get your work done — inch by inch.
