With all those cameras rolling, you wouldn't expect anyone to try to pull off a theft at the Emmys. But Sherlock's Amanda Abbington says her purse was stolen at the award show, according to Vulture It disappeared while she and the rest of the cast were accepting the award for Best TV Movie.In several desperate tweets, she explained the scenario, and she did not hold back her ill-will toward the thief."Thanks for the lovely tweets re: the Emmys. So pleased we won! Cool, right?" she started off."However we went up to collect the Emmy, did some press, came back to my seat, and some bastard had nicked my purse from under my seat. Nice," she continued. "Had my phone and driver's license in it. So whoever took my purse, I hope some terrible Karmic shit happens to you. How crappy is that."