With all those cameras rolling, you wouldn't expect anyone to try to pull off a theft at the Emmys. But Sherlock's Amanda Abbington says her purse was stolen at the award show, according to Vulture.
It disappeared while she and the rest of the cast were accepting the award for Best TV Movie.
In several desperate tweets, she explained the scenario, and she did not hold back her ill-will toward the thief.
"Thanks for the lovely tweets re: the Emmys. So pleased we won! Cool, right?" she started off.
"However we went up to collect the Emmy, did some press, came back to my seat, and some bastard had nicked my purse from under my seat. Nice," she continued. "Had my phone and driver's license in it. So whoever took my purse, I hope some terrible Karmic shit happens to you. How crappy is that."
Perhaps she'd have more success offering an award for returning the item, like Kesha did when her jacket went missing from her dressing room.
Either way, we hope whoever has Abbington's purse fesses up like the person who "accidentally" took Kesha's jacket reportedly did.
