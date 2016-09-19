Burning Question: Why Was Jeb Bush A Part Of The Emmys?

Jeb Bush has been a Florida governor and a presidential candidate. His latest gig? Comedian, apparently. In an opening sketch for the Emmys, Jimmy Kimmel runs into everyone from James Corden to Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Veep's Madame President, Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen as Modern Family's Phil and Claire Dunphy, and even Emilia Clarke as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones. All funny and TV-awards-show appropriate, right? So when Jeb Bush showed up in the skit as an Uber driver, we the audience were a tad confused.
"I'm between jobs right now," he explained to Kimmel. He then asks the host if he's nominated, and Kimmel says yes. And then, in a ba-dum ching moment, Bush asks, "Wow, what's that like?" We'll give it to you, Emmys; it was funny, but we're still begging to know: WHAT was Bush's connection to the Emmys? Has he done something in the television world we don't know about? Is he starting a new career as a funny man? Only time will tell.
Check out the video below.
