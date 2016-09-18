The Bachelor/Bachelorette alumni family just keeps growing! Emily Maynard Johnson, season 15 Bachelor "winner" and season 8 Bachelorette star, welcomed her third child on Saturday. The baby, whose name has yet to be revealed, is her second son with husband Tyler Johnson.
"[Oh] heavenly day...God is good! {Ricki and I are officially outnumbered!}" she wrote on Instagram. Ricki is Maynard Johnson's 11-year-old daughter with late fiancé Ricky Hendrick. Maynard Johnson's son, Jennings Tyler, is 14 months old.
"I honestly feel like I've been pregnant for two years straight,” Maynard Johnson told The Bump earlier this summer.
For this pregnancy, she worked as an official sponsor of the company that makes Diclegis, a medicine to fight morning sickness.
"You don’t have to suffer," she told Refinery29. She had this advice for other mothers-to-be: "Just give yourself a lot of grace and take each day as it comes."
For her third child, the media-savvy author of I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love told The Bump that she was going to treat herself to a full beauty regimen before her C-section, like she did with Jennings Tyler.
"I got a spray tan, my lashes done — which I had never done before except for my wedding — and got a blowout," she explained. "I just want to look cute and feel comfortable showing pictures afterward.”
