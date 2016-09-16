This Is What Calvin Harris' New Song Is Really About

When Calvin Harris dropped his new song, “My Way,” many fans thought it might be about his split with a certain American pop star. But today, Harris revealed that the track isn't about his love life at all. The 32-year-old Scotsman talked about his inspiration on Z100's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, as People reports.
It’s breaking out of a situation,” Harris explained. "I thought of the concept years ago, when I left Safeway. I was trying to move to London and I was working in the store in Scotland, I was trying to go on and make music for a living, but I couldn’t because I didn’t have any money. I was like, damn this grocery store! If I could break out of this I could have enough time to work on music and get good.”
So the song is about breaking out of a career rut, not a relationship. Still, you can't blame listeners for assuming the tune was a way of dealing with (or starting) Taylor Swift drama. In an interview with iHeartRadio, Harris said of the track, "[The] song's kind of about breaking out of a situation that you thought was a good thing. Then, you're way more comfortable out of it. And it could be anything. It could be a job, or it could be a relationship."
With such a high-profile split (and the Twitter rants that came after), who could have guessed that his inspiration was a dead-end job rather than a breakup?
