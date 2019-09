The plot has thickened. Calvin Harris has just released a new track, "My Way," and the early buzz is that it's a banger... and totally about breaking up with Taylor Swift.Exhibit A: The lyrics, which definitely hint at a split. The chorus sees Harris singing "You were the one thing in my way," and there's a reference to feeling "two-faced."Consider this:"Why wait to say, at least I did it my way / Lie awake, two faced / But in my heart I understand / I made my move and it was all about you / Now I feel so far removed"Exhibit B: Harris' own statements about the song. The Scottish DJ spoke to iHeartRadio about the track's meaning."[The] song's kind of about breaking out of a situation that you thought was a good thing," he shared. "Then, you're way more comfortable out of it. And it could be anything. It could be a job, or it could be a relationship. I had kind of the idea for the concept for a few years, but I didn't know how to work out how it sounded."Twitter has hardly weighed in with its verdict.