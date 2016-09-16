The plot has thickened.
Calvin Harris has just released a new track, "My Way," and the early buzz is that it's a banger... and totally about breaking up with Taylor Swift.
Exhibit A: The lyrics, which definitely hint at a split. The chorus sees Harris singing "You were the one thing in my way," and there's a reference to feeling "two-faced."
Consider this:
"Why wait to say, at least I did it my way / Lie awake, two faced / But in my heart I understand / I made my move and it was all about you / Now I feel so far removed"
Exhibit B: Harris' own statements about the song. The Scottish DJ spoke to iHeartRadio about the track's meaning.
"[The] song's kind of about breaking out of a situation that you thought was a good thing," he shared. "Then, you're way more comfortable out of it. And it could be anything. It could be a job, or it could be a relationship. I had kind of the idea for the concept for a few years, but I didn't know how to work out how it sounded."
Twitter has hardly weighed in with its verdict.
Calvin Harris playing Taylor swift at her own game with his new tune 😂😂— Aidan O'Sullivan (@AidSully) September 16, 2016
Judge for yourself by analyzing the lyric video below.
