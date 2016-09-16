Why This Photo Of A Featherless Bird Is Going Viral

BuzzFeed has drawn our attention to one fine-looking specimen: Rhea, a "naked" lovebird with an avian ailment called psittacine beak and feather disease, which has made her featherless. Featherless and absolutely adorable.
The condition hasn't stopped Rhea from living her best life. Based in Boston with owner Isabella Eisenmann, the bald birdie has her own Instagram page chronicling her grounded lifestyle and selection of turtleneck sweaters fashioned from socks. The sweaters keep Rhea warm in place of feathers. Also, they're freaking precious.
“When she has [a sweater] on she feels super-cozy and is super-calm," Eisenmann explained to BuzzFeed. Rhea's Instagram followers have also been sending in custom sweaters, cut short to allow her the freedom to walk around.
How does a bird gain Instagram followers and a viral web presence? These photos might have something to do with it.
Very Marilyn Monroe-ish or Donald Trump-ish? 😏🤔 One of the perks of being bald is that I can change my hairstyle anytime! Thanks @curliecutiepie for this #blondwig 👩🏼💁🏼
Shoutout to Suzanne Freeman, owner of #SockBuddies 💖🎁 for sending me a custom made one! Thanks so much for being so dedicated in helping me feel warm! #FirstTry #TooBig #ImTooSmall #OhWell #WeTried
There are some days I'm productive, and there are other days (today) that I cry at my desk over a featherless bird named Rhea— Barbara (@BarbieJeanDahl) September 15, 2016