Just as Rob Kardashian's fleeing Los Angeles, Jamie Dornan's moving there all the way from Gloucestershire, England.
He just put down $2.843 million for a house in Hollywood Hills, according to Trulia's blog. The 2,510-square-foot estate has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool that looks like it goes on for miles and miles, a spa, and a fire pit for Dornan and his wife and two kids to enjoy.
It's also got huge glass windows that must make residents feel like they're amid nature. The flora blend seamlessly with the funky modern furniture and art. Inside, the stone walls and abundant plants add to the peaceful, natural feel.
As of now, there's no news of a Red Room of Pain, though the bathroom does have quite a few red tiles.
Coincidentally, 50 Shades author E.L. James also just moved to L.A., so they'll both be there in time for the 50 Shades Darker premiere.
Take a look at some of Dornan's home's coolest features in these photos.
