But once I got past the shock and disgust of seeing "my" murder on YouTube and "my" eulogy on Facebook, I could see the video for what it was: useless. The producers shot themselves in the foot, I realized. They effectively exposed themselves as the bad guys with guns. These trigger-happy extremists who spend their free time depicting a 20-year-old Latina’s murder, and then denying it on national media — these are the people whose Second Amendment rights should be protected at all costs? These are the trusted good guys with guns who, Sanders says, are ultimately just looking out for our safety?



This is no cautionary tale. This is not meant to encourage and empower young, supposedly misled women to carry killing machines in their backpacks, just like the good boys in the NRA do. This is nothing more than a visceral reaction to educated young women striking back. This is their futile attempt to pacify and silence us.



I’d be scared, too, if I were on the other side. If I were a grown man from a small town in East Texas, and I saw a group of young, big-city women putting my masculinity on a pedestal to parody my right to a gun, I’d hug my Glock a little bit closer that night. It’s all I'd have, after all.