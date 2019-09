In August, Ana Lopez and her fellow students at the University of Texas, Austin, organized a protest against the state's recently enacted campus carry law, which allows students who are 21 and have a concealed handgun license to bring guns to public colleges and universities. Earlier this month, Lopez said she learned that she was the target of online threats for her work with the Cocks Not Glocks movement . She shared her story exclusively with Refinery29, and the views expressed here are her own."You’re really putting yourself out there. You might be targeted."It’s different when my mom says it. I shrug off the hesitation and initial fear, knowing that I have so many strong women, strong statistics, and strong opinions behind me. I take into account the concerns, and I continue on in my effort to keep guns off college campuses.But when the activists on the other side of the issue use that same warning to justify a sick, racist, sexist, disrespectful homemade PSA against common-sense gun laws, it's not just not right. It's unconscionable.Two weeks ago, a man named Brett Sanders posted to YouTube a graphic "short film" depicting the murder of a woman involved in the Cocks Not Glocks protest of Texas' new campus carry law . The deplorable video had one message, in my view: She’s putting herself out there as a target. Go get her.The "she" in the video, many people believe, was based on me.As leaders of a major anti-gun protest that made international headlines, my co-organizers and I are used to the attacks. We are used to the baseless threats of rape and murder. We have been told that we should get lined up and shot. We have been called "sluts" and "whores" ad nauseam. Even our families have been targeted.