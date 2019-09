Rose McGowan Criticizes Hollywood For Pitting Her Against Shannen Doherty

"As young women we were pitted against each other for society's pleasure," McGowan, 43, wrote. "The rules of Hollywood engagement brainwashed into us were truly vile. The men & brainwashed women in our business made it so we couldn't be friends, I regret that. We were cast in this weird fake reality show where we were supposed to be enemies. I resented it greatly. I regret not being awake enough to articulate this to you at the time. Fear was drilled into me from day one in this town & you were the barometer by which my behavior was judged. "In a video on YouTube , Doherty tells fans that she and McGowan did meet, once before McGowan was cast on Charmed and again afterward. "We sat down and chuckled about the whole thing," Doherty said. "She's a sweet girl.""I was under a microscope, one false move and I'd be branded 'difficult' just like you," McGowan wrote on Instagram. "I think we all know what happens when girls here get out of line. I willfully remained enigmatic & unengaged. The Bad Girl Shaming you received at the hands of the media was merciless."McGowan seems to suggest that some of the "Beige Brained White Dudes in Charge" actually wanted her to feud with the actress she'd replaced. "I refused to give them the cat fight they so wanted. Shannen, we didn't know it yet, but we were the good ones." McGowan continued, "Instead of understanding that we were a different breed, they tried to crush us, but they couldn't. I send you strength."While Doherty has yet to respond on social media, another Charmed co-star has. Alyssa Milano, who was also rumored to have feuded with Doherty, wrote on Twitter: "Holy shit! This is powerful."