Rose McGowan Wants Everyone To Stop Talking About Renée Zellweger's Face

Following a controversial Variety piece last week claiming that Renée Zellweger's face makes it difficult to watch her new movie Bridget Jones's Baby, Rose McGowan is speaking out in the actress' defense.
In a column for The Hollywood Reporter, McGowan criticizes Variety for publishing the piece, titled "Renee Zellweger: If She No Longer Looks Like Herself Has She Become a Different Actress?" McGowan decries film critic Owen Gleiberman's take on plastic surgery in Hollywood, calling it "vile, damaging, stupid and cruel." Unfortunately, this is not the first time Zellweger has faced public scrutiny over her appearance.
McGowan, who has spoken out in defense of women before, makes it clear that her op-ed is not a "counterpoint," explaining in her opening line, "There is no counterpoint, there is no defense for the indefensible." The actress calls out Gleiberman personally, writing, "You are an active endorser of what is tantamount to harassment and abuse of actresses and women."
McGowan goes on to claim that Gleiberman's piece "reeks of status quo white-male privilege" and that he isn't a writer, but "simply a bully on semi-glossy paper."
WOMEN! Be BOLD. Use your POWER. I can't do this alone. Back me the fuck up. #rosearmy #BRAVE— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) July 2, 2016
The actress also declares that she didn't pen her op-ed only to go after Gleiberman, she did it to show that staying silent is just as bad as writing a piece like his. "I speak as someone who was abused by Hollywood and by people like you in the media, but I’m a different breed, one they didn't count on," she writes. "I refuse and reject this bullshit on behalf of those who feel they can't speak."
McGowan urges everyone to speak up, writing that those who "sit idly by and say nothing should know that aiding and abetting is a moral crime."
"Any studio that Renée Zellweger has made money for, any co-star she's supported, or anyone who takes a percentage of her income should be doing what's right," McGowan says. "They should be calling this harassment out."
The actress concludes, "My interests are bigger than pondering a stranger’s face. My interest is destroying the status quo. My interest as a card-carrying member of society is to STOP the brainwashing Hollywood and the media have for too long gotten away with."
