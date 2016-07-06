Rose McGowan Wants Everyone To Stop Talking About Renée Zellweger's Face



The actress also declares that she didn't pen her op-ed only to go after Gleiberman, she did it to show that staying silent is just as bad as writing a piece like his. "I speak as someone who was abused by Hollywood and by people like you in the media, but I’m a different breed, one they didn't count on," she writes. "I refuse and reject this bullshit on behalf of those who feel they can't speak."



McGowan urges everyone to speak up, writing that those who "sit idly by and say nothing should know that aiding and abetting is a moral crime."



"Any studio that Renée Zellweger has made money for, any co-star she's supported, or anyone who takes a percentage of her income should be doing what's right," McGowan says. "They should be calling this harassment out."



The actress concludes, "My interests are bigger than pondering a stranger’s face. My interest is destroying the status quo. My interest as a card-carrying member of society is to STOP the brainwashing Hollywood and the media have for too long gotten away with."



