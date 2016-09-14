Inside The Most Talked-About Party During Fashion Week — In Virtual Reality

Fashion collaborations come and go, but this New York Fashion Week, none caught editors' attentions quite like the one between the New York City Department of Sanitation and designer (and Kanye insider) Heron Preston.



We all know what NYPD and FDNY stand for, and the weight those letters carry. What Preston aims to do is elevate DSNY to the same regard — and call attention to the crucial, necessary work the department does year-round. His range of apparel serves to eliminate landfill crowding (his line is constructed from recycled uniforms and salvageable landfill-bound threads), and raise money for the cause. Of course, it all went down at the much-ogled architectural salt shed by the DOS. We were there to hear from Preston on his biggest night and watch as it all came together — in 360.



Get ready to go inside one of the most buzzed-about parties and collections of NYFW. And think twice before you toss your old rags — they just might be next season's most sought-after pieces.

