In your book, Fast Forward: How Women Can Achieve Power and Purpose, you cite a survey in which 60% of millennials describe a "sense of purpose" as [the reason] they work for their employers. This translated to overwhelming millennial support for Bernie Sanders, but not for Clinton in the primaries. Why?

"I have found it utterly confounding that her story has not really been a story they’re familiar with: her commitment to social justice. The work she’s done all her life, including what she did as a college student in terms of her engagement against the [Vietnam War]. She could have had any major job she wanted — she was viewed as brilliant — and she went to work to help poor kids, disabled kids who were not in school, to get them in school. To get black children better quality education when they were being hugely discriminated against. This is who she is.



"Millennials are committed to diversity, to inclusion, to social justice. And in her they have somebody who is an echo chamber for these values that they hold dear. I have to believe there is that disconnect, and much of it, I think, has been the way she has been pummeled and characterized. Some say she’s just ambitious. That’s really not understanding her. Her ambition is about trying to make this a better country and to do right by people here and around the world. She is truly motivated by her faith credo: Do all the things you can, in all the ways you can, for all the people you can, for as long as you can. This is the woman I met all those years ago."



Is this "disconnect" because young women don’t think the struggle for equal rights still exists? Or applies to them?

"I think many young women today see barriers falling, see multiple cracks in that glass ceiling, see the achievements they’ve had in college, maybe in getting that first job. But the reality is they’re going to come up and be bumped again against that barrier. She will be with them. [Clinton] says, ‘You may not be with me. I will be with you.’ She will be with them because she understands these barriers and she’s been working to break them down and to be that assist for women everywhere.



"There has been progress, and we should not for a nanosecond dismiss that progress and the hard work that went into it, but we’re still on a journey. Look at senior management in corporations, boards of directors, women hugely entering the workforce in top professional jobs and then not getting the kind of opportunities that are commensurate with their skills and experience. You see it in a lot of the put-downs of women, and domestic violence. There’s a lot of work still to do."