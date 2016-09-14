Sometimes, Colin Firth & Patrick Dempsey Feel Like Bridget Jones

You know the drill: You emerge from a hot dinner date to discover half a wedge of lettuce trapped between your teeth. You accidentally swipe right on your ex. The boss intercepts your email rant comparing her to the demogorgon in the Upside Down. You pull a Bridget Jones.
We've all been there — and believe it or not, Mark Darcy and Dr. McDreamy have, too.
Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey, who play the competing love interests and potential baby daddies in Bridget Jones's Baby, sat down with Refinery29 at the film's London press junket. While costar Renée Zellweger addressed Jones' feminist identity, Firth and Dempsey were quick to praise her character's relatable nature.
So we wondered, Have two of the most dashing men on the planet ever had their own Bridget Jones moments?
"Absolutely," Firth responded.
"Daily," agreed Dempsey.
"There were probably 50 this morning," Firth joked.
"But that's what makes her so interesting," Dempsey chimed in. "She does have those moments where she's not perfect, and I think that [she's] someone who's more approachable. We're dealing with a society of superheroes all the time and that's what people project. It's nice to see someone struggling with these issues and not giving up on them."
Refinery29 also asked Firth about his appearance in the film. Readers of Helen Fielding's Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the third book in the series, may remember that the beloved Mark Darcy pulls a McDreamy (warning: SPOILERS), forcing Jones to confront life as a widow and single mother. That plot, however, varies greatly from the who's-the-daddy storyline in Bridget Jones's Baby.
"I did suppose, I think like everybody else, that it [the book's plot] would make it less likely that I would be playing this character again," Firth admitted. "I think there was an element of surprise when I saw the determination to just do this. This [film] has, I think, been poised between Edge of Reason and the third book."
We'll take all the Darcy we can get. Get your dose when the film opens on September 16.
