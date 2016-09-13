Blac Chyna Tries To Sell Yeezy Knockoffs, Quickly Deletes Post

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna (a.k.a. Rob & Chyna) are experts when it comes to ruffling a few feathers via Instagram. Rob, who is infamous for deleting his entire Instagram feed at one time, often promotes his sock line, Arthur George. He also endorses products, like sneakers that look very similar to his brother-in-law, Kanye West's, Adidas collaboration. Meanwhile, Chyna uses her personal Instagram page to promote outfits from her clothing website, 88cartel, and her makeup line, Lashed.
Most recently though, Chyna posted an ad for Fashion Nova, another trendy clothing site. The ad she shared specifically promoted a pair of shiny heels which look extremely similar to, again, a pair of shoes sold by West's Yeezy 3 footwear. TMZ nabbed a picture of the promotional post before Chyna deleted it. Maybe she received a phone call from one of her future sisters-in-law suggesting she refrain from selling the $34.99 version of West's designs (which cost closer to $1,000). Knockoffs or not, I sure hope they’re more comfortable than the Yeezy designs.
In the meantime, Chyna reposted the Fashion Nova promo, but swapped out the picture.
