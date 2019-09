Lena Dunham Spreads The Word About Instagram's New Bully-Blocking Tool

This is, of course, almost two weeks after the backlash over her comments on Lenny about Odell Beckham Jr. ignoring her at the Met Gala, which she assumed was because she didn't look like a model, a generalization many view as a racist stereotype. It's also a week after she was slammed on Twitter for making racist statements in the past."As a public person I know I'm taking on a certain amount of hate, and I armor myself (though that doesn't mean I don't go totally effing nuts when I see some of my heroes getting attacked online for things like their race or sexuality)," Dunham continued. "But I can't help but wonder how people without the same resources have learned to cope. What about teenagers who are still forming their identities, and for whom cyber-abuse is an absolute threat to their mental health? That's why I'm so pleased Instagram is taking the lead to help protect their 500 million users from unwanted and abusive comments."