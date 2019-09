Another Not-So-Great 2000s Trend Is Making A Comeback

If we had a dollar for every time we experienced a what is that ? moment during NYFW, we'd probably be able to actually afford some of the pieces we're gawking at. Take, for example, the boots shown at Hood By Air that are such an illusion, you can't tell if someone's coming or going. Or, Jeremy Scott's toothpaste bag (seriously, that is an actual thing). But, nothing gave us as hefty a dose of nostalgia (or had us doing a pug tilt ) like gender playful Gypsy Sport 's rendition (or flat-out copy, rather) of the early aughts' " Chinese slipper ." Yes, it's exactly what you think it is.