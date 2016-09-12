Anne Hathaway's Rihanna Crush Might Rival Drake's

It's official: Basically everyone is smitten with Rihanna.
The pop star and object of Drake's affection is set to star in the all-female version of Ocean's 11, and co-star Anne Hathaway couldn't be more pumped.
"She's terrible. It's like, 'Ugh, do I have to?'" Hathaway joked to E! News when asked about teaming up with the singer for Ocean's 8. "Rihanna and I did Saturday Night Live a few years ago and she was gorgeous in every way you can be gorgeous.
"I'm excited that we're going to get to hang out in the makeup trailer and trade tips and get to know each other better," she added.
We're just a tad jealous. Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Mindy Kaling are also due to star in the film. In other words, your #SquadGoals just got elevated.
Watch Hathaway gush about Rihanna below.
