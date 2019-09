Rebecca Minkoff Sent Bloggers Down The Catwalk At Her Show

"When we decided to take our show to the streets, we wanted to include girls that our consumers know as fearless, liberated, innovative and stylish," Minkoff explained to Refinery29 in an e-mail. "They’re their own champions and with the street concept it felt important to add the realistic element of who the quintessential Minkoff girl is. Arielle, Chriselle, Gala, Caroline and Shea completely embody those qualities — they break the rules and re-write them."Bloggers have become front-row fixtures over the past decade — but seeing one of them actually walk the runway is still a pretty rare, mostly unheard of, occurrence. "Our goal was really to strip away the stigma of the industry and give our consumers the ability to come and watch in person or see it live in VR 360," Minkoff said in a statement. Inviting "real girl" models feeds into this idea, as these digital influencers have proven the ability to move designer product by situating it in everyday settings and styling. The fact that the bloggers cast in Minkoff's show all have massive followings doesn't hurt, either.These influencers dutifully took to social media to share the occasion. Gonzalez, who had a modeling career before starting her blog, thanked Minkoff for helping her check NYFW off her list. Charnas called it the "biggest rush ever," while Marie and Vreeland brought their street style twinning game.