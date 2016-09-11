Solange's Concert Experience Is A Huge Eye-Opener

Over the weekend, Solange Knowles took to Twitter to share her awful experience at a Kraftwerk concert at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. The thread has gone viral for highlighting why Black people "don't feel safe in white spaces."



In the series of tweets, Knowles explained that she, her husband Alan Ferguson, her 11-year-old son Julez, and his friend attended an electronica concert. She noted that they were "4 of about 20 Black concert goers" at a concert she estimated to have as many as 1,500 people.



While dancing to a song, Knowles says that a group of four white women demanded that she and her son sit down. Reportedly, after Knowles refused to sit, the women threw a lime at her.



On Twitter, Knowles said, "I'm just going to share my experience...So that maybe someone will understand, why many of us don't feel safe...in many white spaces..."

