This Movie About A Dying Dog Will Make You Bawl Your Eyes Out

Have you cried today? No, not yet? Let us can help you out with that. Grab a tissue and get ready to feel something, friend. Behold, the trailer for A Dog's Purpose.
The movie is about a dog named Bailey. Bailey has a lot of big questions about life — humans, bacon, the usual. Of course, any time an animal dies in a movie, there's a risk of sobbing. But the thing about Bailey is that after he dies he gets reincarnated. He comes back as a different breed and makes a new life with another family. This is awesome, but it also means we'll have to watch the pup close his eyes and die half a dozen times instead of the usual one. Like we said, this trailer will make you feel something.
A Dog's Purpose stars Dennis Quaid and Britt Robertson, while Josh Gad voices Bailey. The film was actually adapted from the novel of the same name by W. Bruce Cameron. And while it's billed as a dramedy, we're not about to be fooled, here. This is going to be a good old-fashioned sob-fest.
A Dog's Purpose hits theaters January 27, 2017. (In a perfect world, tickets would cover entry for your furry friend, too.)
