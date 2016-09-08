Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Selling $3.5M Hollywood Hills Home

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are shifting their real estate portfolio to accommodate their expanding family. The couple is listing their Hollywood Hills home for $3.495 million, according to Trulia.
The couple bought the property in 2014 for $2.575 million just after the birth of eldest daughter Hazel. Their second daughter, Violet, was born in June, so they could be looking for more space. Or they could be making another canny sale, just as they've done with a previous Hollywood Hills property (sold to Kendall Jenner) or their Ojai love nest.
Their home has four-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, hidden further by privacy walls. It's an elegant, modern construction, not given to ostentation. The lines are clean, the pool is L-shaped, and you could use the kitchen to feed an army. There's also a formal dining room and a ultra-luxe media room to go with their giant master suite.
Oh, and there's also a waterfall and a covered room outside, if you're into that kind of thing.
