Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Selling $3.5M Hollywood Hills Home

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are shifting their real estate portfolio to accommodate their expanding family. The couple is listing their Hollywood Hills home for $3.495 million, according to Trulia The couple bought the property in 2014 for $2.575 million just after the birth of eldest daughter Hazel. Their second daughter, Violet, was born in June , so they could be looking for more space. Or they could be making another canny sale, just as they've done with a previous Hollywood Hills property (sold to Kendall Jenner ) or their Ojai love nest Their home has four-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, hidden further by privacy walls. It's an elegant, modern construction, not given to ostentation. The lines are clean, the pool is L-shaped, and you could use the kitchen to feed an army. There's also a formal dining room and a ultra-luxe media room to go with their giant master suite.Oh, and there's also a waterfall and a covered room outside, if you're into that kind of thing.