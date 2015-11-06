Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Put Their $4.25 Million Love Nest On The Market

Hello, gorgeous! Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, one of our favorite power couples, have decided to put their four-bedroom, four-bathroom weekend home on the market for a cool $4.25 million. Located in Ojai, California the 4,177-square-foot mansion looks like the house that most of us dream about owning one day — right down to its red front door and white picket fence. And while we only have photos of the exterior to go on, the listing reveals that the home has a newly built pool and spa, as well as a private guest wing. Plus it's situated on over five acres and located adjacent to the Los Padres National Forest. Not too shabby, eh?
