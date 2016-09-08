Kim Kardashian West is having a big September. She and her family are crashing at a $30 million Airbnb, her husband and sisters are both hosting New York Fashion Week events, and she got to meet Sarah Jessica Parker. Anything on that list could be described as "the best ever," even for someone with standards as high as Kardashian's (girlfriend has her own emoji, after all).
But it wasn't any of these things that won Kardashian's praises on her most recent Snapchat. No, that high honor was reserved for Ice Breakers' Ice Cubes gum in Arctic Grape.
"You guy, this is not an ad," Kardashian told her followers on Wednesday. "This is the best thing that ever happened to me," she said with the kind of earnestness one usually reserves for newborn children or weddings.
"And if you don't know," she trails off, allowing the on-screen text to complete her thought: "now u kno." This may be the first time Notorious B.I.G. has been quoted when weighing in on grape-flavored candy.
Watch her full confession, below. Now we know, indeed.
