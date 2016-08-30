It looks like Kim and Kanye got their wish. According to Airbnb, the Kardashian-West clan is staying in a $30 million triplex penthouse in Chelsea for a few weeks. Their new “home away from home,” as Kim called it in a recent Instagram post, is 7,200 square feet and has 44,00 square feet of outdoor space. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse has tons of amenities, like a private pool, a sauna, and a rooftop terrace with a 360-degree view of New York City. And of course, Airbnb picked up the bill in exchange for a few social media shout outs. Man, those Kardashians live a charmed life. Here are some of Kim's posts.
This article was originally published on August 22, 2016.
It's good to be a Kardashian, especially when it comes to vacationing. Lately, Airbnb has been throwing some mind-blowing freebies at the famous family. During the month of July, Kourtney Kardashian vacationed in a beautiful $50 million Cape Cod oceanside estate, and the month-long stay was completely free courtesy of Airbnb. Then, in honor of youngest sister Kylie Jenner’s 19th birthday, the vacation rental company gave Jenner and her guests a free stay in three seaside villas in Turks and Caicos. In exchange for these generous gifts, Airbnb of course got publicity in the form of countless Instagram and Twitter posts from the social media queens.
Now, Kim and Kanye are looking to get a piece of the Airbnb love as well. Kimye reportedly want to spend a few months in Manhattan this fall, and they’re asking the company to provide a penthouse for them in the city, rent-free. So where would this temporary home base be? Page Six reported the pair has already viewed a few different locations that are currently for sale. One is on Sullivan Street in SoHo and is listed for $29 million. Another, on North Moore Street in Tribeca, is worth $29.9 million.
Interestingly, though, Page Six also reported that sellers of luxury properties aren’t likely to want to rent to the couple, because having Airbnb and the Kardashian-Wests associated wouldn’t be “attractive to high-end buyers.” Burn. Apparently Airbnb is also only offering the couple about $150,00 for the three-month stay, which is a whole lot less than it would take to rent many of these places for just one month.
We’ll have to wait and see what kind of deal the power couple works out for their fall escape from L.A. Though if worse comes to worst, they can probably afford to cover the rent themselves. (TIME)
