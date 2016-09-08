Why Everyone Is Talking About What Trump Said About Iraq

The Republican nominee told moderator Matt Lauer that he never supported the Iraq War, criticized it before it happened, and opposed the war in an Esquire interview in 2004.
Politifact, a bipartisan watchdog organization that fact-checks political statements, pointed out the lie immediately. Lauer let the statement slide without pushing back on air, sparking even more outrage online.
.@realdonaldtrump says (again) he opp'd Iraq War before it started. We can’t find evidence https://t.co/eeCwMjR0yq pic.twitter.com/JDh4Bux3D1— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) September 8, 2016
“Yeah, I guess so,” Trump said. “I wish the first time it was done correctly.”
In 2002, Donald Trump said he supported invading Iraq https://t.co/B3071OFSQy https://t.co/On1ZfL88eC— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 19, 2016
Trump is correct that he opposed the war in his 2004 Esquire interview, which occurred a year-and-a-half after the war began.
The Washington Post offers an excellent timeline of Trump's commentary about the war.
The reaction to Trump's comments — and moderator Lauer's failure to call him out on the statement — was speedy and unforgiving.
Good job, Matt Lauer ... letting Trump get away with lying about his position about the war in Iraq. Well done, indeed.— Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) September 8, 2016
Trump: “I was totally against the war in Iraq. You can look at Esquire magazine in 04.” EXCEPT THE WAR STARTED IN 2003— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 8, 2016
Again, There is no record of Trump being against the war in Iraq before the invasion. circa 2003— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) September 8, 2016
Trump, lie number 1: claims he didn't support the Iraq war. He did.— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) September 8, 2016
Trump is lying about what he said on Iraq and Lauer just lets it go by. Lauer did four follow ups on email.— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) September 8, 2016
Trump lying and saying he was totally against the war in Iraq— Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) September 8, 2016
Trump: "I was totally against the war in Iraq." No, no, he wasn't. Not beforehand.— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 8, 2016
"She made a mistake on Libya. She made a terrible mistake on Libya," Trump says of the action he supported at the time.— andrew kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) September 8, 2016