Why Everyone Is Talking About What Trump Said About Iraq

Michael Hafford
The internet is calling out Donald Trump for a comment he made during MSNBC's Commander-In-Chief Forum.

The Republican nominee told moderator Matt Lauer that he never supported the Iraq War, criticized it before it happened, and opposed the war in an Esquire interview in 2004.

Politifact, a bipartisan watchdog organization that fact-checks political statements, pointed out the lie immediately. Lauer let the statement slide without pushing back on air, sparking even more outrage online.
In 2002, Trump spoke with Howard Stern and came out in favor of the conflict. Stern asked Trump if he was for invading Iraq.

“Yeah, I guess so,” Trump said. “I wish the first time it was done correctly.”
Neil Cavuto asked Trump about the war in 2003, but he declined to oppose it and instead discussed how the secrecy could have been handled better.

Trump is correct that he opposed the war in his 2004 Esquire interview, which occurred a year-and-a-half after the war began.

The Washington Post offers an excellent timeline of Trump's commentary about the war.

The reaction to Trump's comments — and moderator Lauer's failure to call him out on the statement — was speedy and unforgiving.
Donald Trump also claimed he opposed a Libya intervention. That claim is false as well. Here he is, on video, in support of intervention.
