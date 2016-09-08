Oreo Candy Bars Are Coming Soon

After giving us practically every flavor combination on the planet, those geniuses over at Oreo are giving the US public what it really needs: Oreo candy bars.
Bloomberg reports that Mondelez International Inc., parent company of the black-and-white cookie, already sells the candy bar in around 20 countries worldwide, but are finally bringing it to U.S. stores starting in October.
The candy bar riffs on the classic cookie sandwich, containing a creme filling and bits of the cookie, all covered in "Milka" chocolate. Another version of the candy bar puts the cookie in the center of the chocolate with creme on either side. No matter how you slice it, an Oreo and candy combination can do no wrong.
This sudden introduction, Bloomberg reports, is likely due to Mondelez International Inc’s failure to acquire Hershey Co. after the chocolate empires couldn’t come to a deal last month. Instead, Mondelez is pushing chocolate of their own, and this Oreo twist is sure to give it an edge.
“Nowhere is Oreo stronger than in the U.S.,” says Tim Cofer, the company's chief growth officer. “We think this will drive the mainstream chocolate category in the U.S.”
The Oreo candy bar will be nationally available by 2017 — that is, however, if I haven’t eaten them all.
Bloomberg reports that Mondelez International Inc., parent company of the black-and-white cookie, already sells the candy bar in around 20 countries worldwide, but are finally bringing it to U.S. stores starting in October.
The candy bar riffs on the classic cookie sandwich, containing a creme filling and bits of the cookie, all covered in "Milka" chocolate. Another version of the candy bar puts the cookie in the center of the chocolate with creme on either side. No matter how you slice it, an Oreo and candy combination can do no wrong.
This sudden introduction, Bloomberg reports, is likely due to Mondelez International Inc’s failure to acquire Hershey Co. after the chocolate empires couldn’t come to a deal last month. Instead, Mondelez is pushing chocolate of their own, and this Oreo twist is sure to give it an edge.
“Nowhere is Oreo stronger than in the U.S.,” says Tim Cofer, the company's chief growth officer. “We think this will drive the mainstream chocolate category in the U.S.”
The Oreo candy bar will be nationally available by 2017 — that is, however, if I haven’t eaten them all.
Advertisement