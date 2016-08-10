Last month when Oreo announced its limited edition chocolate chip cookie flavor, we were 100% on board. The dunkability alone was enough to make us eager to give them a taste test. But the most recent cookie has us scratching our heads. For a limited time, Nabisco is offering Swedish Fish Oreos, which is by far the weirdest flavor combo the company has come up with.
Though Nabisco has yet to release an official description of the newest Oreo, the box indicates that the snack includes the classic chocolate cookies we’re used to. However, sandwiched between them you'll find a cream filling that is flavored to taste (and dyed to look) like the red Swedish Fish candy. While they thankfully won't include the gummy texture, the flavor combo still makes us a bit hesitant.
According to Food & Wine, Mondelez International food and beverage company distributes both Oreos and Swedish Fish in North America. That would explain the kooky crossover.
If you’re brave enough to try the questionable cookie concoction, head to your nearest Kroger now. Swedish Fish Oreos are exclusively available at the supermarket chain starting this week. A box of 20 will go for $2.99, though we're not sure we’d want more than one cookie's worth of this insane flavor. But who knows? We could very well end up eating our words on this one.
