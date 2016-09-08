Hailee Steinfeld, Yara Shahidi, Troye Sivan & More Star In American Eagle's Empowering New Ads

American Eagle Outfitter's latest campaign is all about the power of an "I can" statement, voiced by a very cool coed cast. Actress Hailee Steinfeld, Blackish star Yara Shahidi, model Xiao Wen Ju, and singer Troye Sivan are among the eclectic range of stars in the retailer's new #WeAllCan campaign, which celebrates how powerful, opinionated, and generally badass millennials are.
Other campaign stars include actor Cody Christian; musician Raury; models Neels Visser, Juana Burga, Michael Lockley, and Jasmine Sanders; model, musician, and photographer Valentina Cytrynowicz; and surfer Landon McNamara. The black-and-white images were lensed by Cass Bird and styled by Sara Moonves. The statements include “I Can Love Anyone" and “I Can Create My Future." (We're pretty partial to Shahidi's statements: "I Can Be a Superhero" and "I Can Rock a Pineapple Bun.")
"#WeAllCan is a new brand platform that celebrates Young America's unique voice and individuality. #WeAllCan is an invitation for Young America to follow their passions and share what they can do, be, and create," American Eagle's global brand president, Chad Kessler, told Refinery29 of the new campaign. "We have hand-picked unique talent for the fall campaign who share this vision and celebrate freedom of expression."
In addition to the ads, which roll out next month, the brand will be pairing up with Rock The Vote as part of the campaign. They're also debuting a collection of T-shirts plus a limited-edition denim jacket, hand-painted with the brand's name in a way that highlights the phrase "I Can" within the word "American" (get it?). The jackets are available now exclusively on AE.com. Ahead, check out some of the new ads.