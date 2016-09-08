After three years since her last solo album ARTpop, Lady Gaga is putting out a new album. Fans are going nuts as they wait for the first single's release on Friday, September 9. Some kids have already been tweeting at their local radio stations — hilariously under mom aliases — to make sure they play it the moment it comes out.
Thankfully, Gaga's decided to put us out of our suspense and provide a hint of what the song, "Perfect Illusion," will sound like.
She tweeted a collage of photos of herself making music interspersed with the new lyrics. They read:
"I don't need eyes to see
I felt you touchin' me
High like amphetamine
Maybe you're just a dream."
They're characteristically poetic and hint at either a love song or perhaps an ode to a higher power. Knowing Gaga, it could be both rolled into one.
Mark Ronson, Tame Impala, and Blood Pop collaborated on the track. According to Digital Spy, the rest of the album is planned for this year, but "Perfect Illusion" will have to tide us over until there's an official release date.
