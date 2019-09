After three years since her last solo album ARTpop , Lady Gaga is putting out a new album. Fans are going nuts as they wait for the first single's release on Friday, September 9. Some kids have already been tweeting at their local radio stations — hilariously under mom aliases — to make sure they play it the moment it comes out.Thankfully, Gaga's decided to put us out of our suspense and provide a hint of what the song, "Perfect Illusion," will sound like.She tweeted a collage of photos of herself making music interspersed with the new lyrics. They read:"I don't need eyes to seeI felt you touchin' meHigh like amphetamineMaybe you're just a dream."They're characteristically poetic and hint at either a love song or perhaps an ode to a higher power. Knowing Gaga, it could be both rolled into one.Mark Ronson, Tame Impala, and Blood Pop collaborated on the track. According to Digital Spy , the rest of the album is planned for this year, but "Perfect Illusion" will have to tide us over until there's an official release date.