Gaga revealed on Twitter that the new song features Mark Ronson, Tame Impala, and Blood Pop. In preparation for the song's debut, Gaga fans have decided to start priming local radio stations to play her song the moment it comes out by tweeting at them incessantly. But these zealous fans are aren't targeting the stations' Twitter accounts as themselves — they're pretending to be soccer moms, in the hopes of being taken more seriously. And it's hilarious.
It all started on a forum dedicated to the new single, where someone came up with the plan in order to get Gaga on as many stations as possible.
The false identities, many of which feature stock photos of middle-aged white women as their profile image, are basically caricatures of stay-at-home Midwestern moms who love cooking, cleaning, and Lady Gaga on behalf of their nephews and sons.
@mix961sa my homosexual nephew loves your station! He's been gabbing about some new Lady GaGa song for weeks! Y'all know anything about it??— Deborah Parr (@DebParr58) September 6, 2016
Ladies we have something in common !!! All our gay sons love lady gaga .... Thats important #BeProudMamas love xox -Bonnie— Bonnie Miller (@bonnieamerica12) September 5, 2016
My homosexual nephew has just told me that Lady Ga Ga's new song is out on September 9th, I hope it's as good as her last one, Poker Face!— Nancy Williams (@Nancy_w79) September 5, 2016
@B945Live @braddybb That's so strange! LOL That is something my son would do. He always is listening to Lady Gaga in the car.— Linda Jones (@soccermomlinda1) September 6, 2016
This is my vegan son Ethan pic.twitter.com/qzm6FLpdc4— Bonnie Miller (@bonnieamerica12) September 6, 2016
Husband at work, Kids at school, Cooking pies at home. Living life simply #MomLife— Bonnie Miller (@bonnieamerica12) September 6, 2016
You don’t need to send the fake soccer mom tweets, @ladygaga fans, you already KNOW we got you! #PerfectIllusion https://t.co/xD3TAVFTkE— 961 KISS (@961KISS) September 6, 2016
those fans are insane!!! I am happy to be a genuine soccer mom who enjoys real musical talent like Lady GaGa :) https://t.co/9fRFEBSmwo— Kim Johnson (@KimABTJohnson) September 6, 2016
should be noted that in creating a bunch of soccer moms to support Lady Gaga, her fans have created ... the perfect illusion.— brad (@braddybb) September 6, 2016