Lady Gaga Fans Are Scamming Radio Stations By Pretending To Be Soccer Moms On Twitter

Morgan Baila
Photo: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.
Lady Gaga has new music coming out on Friday, September 9, and her little monsters are more than ready. The single, "Perfect Illusion," is the first solo project from Gaga since the release of Artpop in November 2013. Since then, she also collaborated on an album with Tony Bennet, Cheek to Cheek.

Gaga revealed on Twitter that the new song features Mark Ronson, Tame Impala, and Blood Pop. In preparation for the song's debut, Gaga fans have decided to start priming local radio stations to play her song the moment it comes out by tweeting at them incessantly. But these zealous fans are aren't targeting the stations' Twitter accounts as themselves — they're pretending to be soccer moms, in the hopes of being taken more seriously. And it's hilarious.

It all started on a forum dedicated to the new single, where someone came up with the plan in order to get Gaga on as many stations as possible.

The false identities, many of which feature stock photos of middle-aged white women as their profile image, are basically caricatures of stay-at-home Midwestern moms who love cooking, cleaning, and Lady Gaga on behalf of their nephews and sons.
Others are pretending to be widows.
They're having a lot of fun with their new aliases.
Thanks to an article written by BuzzFeed exposing the scam, stations are saying that fans don't need to pretend to be housewives and soccers moms — the DJs promise to play Gaga regardless. She is, after all, one of the most popular artists working today.
Some (presumably) real-life soccer moms are also coming forward to prove that they legitimately exist, too.
And, as the author of the aforementioned BuzzFeed story points out, the fans themselves have created the "perfect illusion." Now that's art.
Meanwhile, somewhere in Los Angeles, this is Gaga.
