You hear a lot about couples breaking up and getting back together, but filing for divorce usually seems final. Patrick Dempsey, however, decided that even after his wife Jillian filed for divorce, he wasn't going to give up on their relationship.
"Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of," he told People. "I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started."
So, they went to couples' counseling, which helped them both understand their needs and work through their differences. He in particular had to learn to prioritize his family, which required cutting back on his hobby of car racing. "You can only do one thing at a time and do it well," he's learned.
It sounds like he made some tough choices, but at least one part of saving his marriage sounds easy. "You've got to communicate, and stay open and not get lazy. And not give up," he said. "And lots of sex!"
