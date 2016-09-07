Miley Cyrus Applauds Rising Star Troye Sivan

In a world of depressing news and internet trolls, Miley Cyrus' Instagram is a beam of light. The 23-year-old often posts images of her pets, her eclectic wardrobe, or her yoga sessions. And she's just shared something even better.
Cyrus dedicated a recent post to a rising star, 21-year-old singer Troye Sivan, praising him for his bravery and "beautiful words" about her. She even deemed him an inspiration for her own work as an artist.
The message was prompted by an interview Sivan gave to Out magazine. A popular YouTube star who caught his break with the song "Youth," Sivan spoke very kindly of Cyrus, citing her as one of his major inspirations for coming out (which he did in a YouTube video in 2013). Sivan said he was particularly motivated by her character on the Disney Channel, Hannah Montana, whom he thought was the "coolest person in the world." He was especially inspired after he learned that Cyrus' song “My Heart Beats for Love” was inspired by one of her gay friends.
Sivan himself has done his part to engage and connect with his own LGBTQ fans all over the world, encouraging everyone to be proud and confident. With her Disney Channel days behind her, Cyrus has been open when answering questions about her own sexuality.
Cyrus wrote, "thank you for being brave Mistaaaa @troyesivan... inspired by your beautiful words to continue my work / purpose."
Cyrus dedicated a recent post to a rising star, 21-year-old singer Troye Sivan, praising him for his bravery and "beautiful words" about her. She even deemed him an inspiration for her own work as an artist.
The message was prompted by an interview Sivan gave to Out magazine. A popular YouTube star who caught his break with the song "Youth," Sivan spoke very kindly of Cyrus, citing her as one of his major inspirations for coming out (which he did in a YouTube video in 2013). Sivan said he was particularly motivated by her character on the Disney Channel, Hannah Montana, whom he thought was the "coolest person in the world." He was especially inspired after he learned that Cyrus' song “My Heart Beats for Love” was inspired by one of her gay friends.
Sivan himself has done his part to engage and connect with his own LGBTQ fans all over the world, encouraging everyone to be proud and confident. With her Disney Channel days behind her, Cyrus has been open when answering questions about her own sexuality.
Cyrus wrote, "thank you for being brave Mistaaaa @troyesivan... inspired by your beautiful words to continue my work / purpose."
Advertisement