Chelsea Handler's #BarbLivesMatter Joke Is So Tone Deaf

On the latest episode of her Netflix show, Chelsea Handler taps into the Stranger Things fan frenzy. Chelsea surprised the show's child stars — Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo — with a special Stranger Things guest: Shannon Purser, who played Barb.The tribute to the deceased character was nice enough. Barb amassed a surprise cult following, and the actress commented on the unexpectedness of her character's popularity. Purser also brought out a cake to celebrate Caleb McLaughlin's 14th birthday, which was sweet.