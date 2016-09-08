Update: Store Apologizes For Zendaya Snub

The Vons grocery store chain has issued an apology to Zendaya after the actress claimed she was treated rudely by a store clerk because of her "skin tone."
"At Vons, we strive to treat each and every customer with the utmost respect," the retailer said in a statement released to E! News. "There is a policy that limits gift card purchases using a credit card. Zendaya was able to purchase gift cards up to our limit, and we apologize for any inconvenience or misunderstanding. We respect Zendaya's voice in the community and similarly are committed to diversity and inclusion. Moreover, we understand that race is a sensitive issue in America and view this experience as a reminder that every interaction is an opportunity to treat each customer as we ourselves would like to be treated."
"At Vons, we strive to treat each and every customer with the utmost respect," the retailer said in a statement released to E! News. "There is a policy that limits gift card purchases using a credit card. Zendaya was able to purchase gift cards up to our limit, and we apologize for any inconvenience or misunderstanding. We respect Zendaya's voice in the community and similarly are committed to diversity and inclusion. Moreover, we understand that race is a sensitive issue in America and view this experience as a reminder that every interaction is an opportunity to treat each customer as we ourselves would like to be treated."
Repeat after me: "Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now."
Zendaya recently had her own Pretty Woman moment. According to the actress' latest Snapchat videos, a Vons store clerk refused to serve her, told her she couldn't afford her purchase, and tossed her wallet back on the counter. Yikes.
Zendaya and a male friend recounted the experience in a series of videos. The 20-year-old said she was trying to buy gift cards from the grocery store.
"So we just got out of this Vons," she shared. "Now, I am trying to buy a lot of gift cards. There are some certain limits and some things, which is understandable... so I'll take the less amount, whatever. But the lady that was helping us... I don't think she was a huge fan of our skin tone."
"She then threw my wallet," she continued. "I can't make this up! This is what we deal with! She literally [threw my wallet] and she was like, 'You can't afford this'... It was $400! Long story short, there is so much progress to be done in our world."
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star later clarified her remarks.
"My cards were loose, so like my card fell on the scanner," she explained in a follow-up post. "She was about to keep scanning the next person. I was like, 'That's my card! What are you doing?' You know what, it's all love!"
Thanks to help from the manager, the star was eventually able to purchase the gift cards.
Watch Zendaya and her friend take the clerk to task.
Zendaya talking about getting racially profiled trying to buy gift cards 😐 #shoppingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/DFt1CKZI4X— Aubrih (@LadyOnTheMuna) September 7, 2016
