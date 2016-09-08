You had a kind of rocket trajectory to fame. What was it like to go from being unknown to the It Girl of the moment?

"That’s a difficult question. I never wanted to be an It Girl. I never read press about myself, I tried to be as unaware of that as possible. I was lucky because I had my son in the middle of all of that, and that really grounds you. Now I feel like I’ve been to the moon and I don’t need that again. I just want to live my life, and a lot of that was really fun. What I really loved from that time was, a movie set is like a little family. You live these short little lifetimes with this particular family, and you come away different every time. I love that part of it."



How do you deal with all the media attention, and your every move being scrutinized on social media?

"I don’t actually pay that much attention to it. I kind of feel that there’s so much noise. There’s so many channels, there’s so much space on the internet, there’s so much information, so many people, that it’s kind of gotten very defused, and in some crazy way sort of silent, because there’s so much of it. You can really turn off from it — I can, anyway."



What was it like to be reunited with Tom Hanks on screen?

"Oh, fun! He’s such a doll, really. He came to the set, worked for one day, flew himself down there. At the end of the day, I remember him saying to everybody, he gathered the crew around and he goes, ‘Okay, we’ve really gotten to know each other well in these past 10 hours, and I just want to thank you for helping my friend Meg.’ So, that’s a mensch. I’m just so happy, he did me such a huge favor by coming and being so good in it."