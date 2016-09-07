What It's Really Like To Try To Vote While Living Abroad

Despite feeling more than a little unnerved that Facebook and its algorithms could predict my thoughts and fears at this very moment, I clicked through, and in several minutes had completed the form, feeling slightly more empowered than I had moments before.



I figured this was my chance to make a difference in another crucial voting event this year, even if my vote to stay in the E.U. hadn’t had the desired effect. As a staunch member of the “remain” camp, I had voted. But many other young people didn’t go to the polls because they assumed the “leave” campaign would never succeed. Right after the result, Twitter users came out in droves to call out those who had laughed off Donald Trump’s presidential bid. The gist was this: The once-unthinkable option can happen in the U.S., just like it did in the U.K.