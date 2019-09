What It's Really Like To Try To Vote While Living Abroad

Millions of expats like me could play a role in the outcome of the upcoming election back home. The United Kingdom boasts the most U.S. expats outside of North America , with a conservative estimate of 224,000 resident Americans. While there's no official count released to the public, some estimates have suggested that the total number of American citizens living abroad is between 3 and 6 million.Expat and absentee voters have gotten more attention since the 2000 election, in which delayed overseas ballots were key to George W. Bush winning the presidency over Al Gore. According to the Overseas Vote Foundation, less than 7% of eligible overseas voters cast a ballot that year Luckily, as an American living abroad, I can still have my say in the U.S. elections — and so can you. Here’s how to vote from overseas in five easy steps:1. Survey the United States’ political landscape , nod solemnly, and whisper to yourself, “This is our Everest!”2. Click here to select your state, noting the nicely organized and confusion-resistant table of deadlines.3. Fill out a printable PDF that allows you to register to vote and request an absentee ballot at the same time. Americans love multitasking.4. Print the PDF and the pre-addressed envelope to mail to your Board of Elections/Town or City Clerk.5. Mail it. Do a little dance.Within 45 days of the November elections, you will receive a ballot, usually to your provided physical address, email, or fax number (because that’s still a thing). Requesting your absentee ballot through FVAP must be done every year you wish to vote. Depending on which state you’re voting in and your status abroad (military, definite or indefinite length of stay, etc.), you might receive ballots for primary, local, and national elections, or just the latter.As I learned, the hardest part of the entire process might be the wait.After I mailed in my own Connecticut ballot request, I got an email from Jill in the local Town Clerk’s office asking me to confirm my overseas residential status as an absentee voter. I did so and she said my ballot would be mailed in September. I felt content in my efforts.