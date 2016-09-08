

With your new business model, is there a new customer you're hoping to nab?

"I don’t design with that kind of mindset. I usually design from the heart. In the past, when I've gone to a trunk show, I've seen a mom and a daughter buy the same dress — for me, it’s really just about what feels right, and that seems to work. Instinctively, if I just do what I like to do, I know that it works at the customer level. I know that it works at a designer level, in terms of my visual language that I’m putting out there."



There's been a lot of talk about the fashion industry's pace, since designers feel burned out from designing seven or eight collections a year. Could "see now, buy now" create fatigue, too?

"Yes, our new model is 'see now, buy now,' but I want to communicate it more as in-season shopping. I don’t think that when you see something, you want to buy something right away. There are things that you see that you might consider buying in a couple of weeks, when it’s still in season. In the past, you would be showing something on the runway and it wouldn't be available until the next season — that feels dated. It’s deliberate when we want to offer something for the customer to buy. We’re not putting out so much product where people think we’re burning out because there’s so much of it. It’s not about that. I think that ‘see now, buy now’ makes it feel like so much product, which is not the case."



Has this new schedule changed your design process at all?

"We’re not designing differently. Within one collection, there are three months’ worth — that was always the path, and that’s how we're doing it. It’s how we choose to deliver those pieces within the season that's changing. The production is done earlier now: Whereas before we would design, style, do the runway, get the orders, and then produce — now, when we design, we style, we commit, and we produce. The production process then becomes four, four-and-a-half months long."



Thakoon 1.0 was really known for its red carpet moments. Will evening wear translate well to a direct-to-consumer model?

"Of course. This is what I mean when I say it’s not just ‘see now, buy now,’ because let's say you see Alexa Chung's sequin suit from the Met Gala — you can consider buying it still, and we’ll have it within the season. It’s not that you have to buy it right away. That’s where the luxury part of it still lives: Sometimes, when you feel you have to buy now, it becomes low-brow to me. It’s too quick, and it’s too cheap."

