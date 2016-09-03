Story from US News

Threats Of "Taco Trucks On Every Corner" From Trump Supporter Hilariously Backfire

Suzannah Weiss
On Thursday's All In With Chris Hayes on MSNBC, Latinos for Trump founder Marco Gutierrez warned viewers that if Hillary Clinton wins the election, there'll be "taco trucks on every corner.”

“My culture is a very dominant culture,” he said. “It is imposing and it’s causing problems."

Donald Trump has warned us about Mexico sending rapists and drug dealers, but we didn't know his camp was worried about taco trucks crossing the border.

Many saw a contradiction in Gutierrez, who was born in Mexico, cautioning us about this supposed Mexican-food takeover.

Others are thinking that a booming food-truck business and a constant taco supply don't sound half-bad.
Advertisement

Taco trucks are on board with the plan.

Some are even taking it as a challenge.

Overall, it looks like Gutierrez's claim has been counterproductive. Now, people are just hoping Clinton can make good on the promise.
Advertisement

More from US News