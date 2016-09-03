“My culture is a very dominant culture,” he said. “It is imposing and it’s causing problems."
Donald Trump has warned us about Mexico sending rapists and drug dealers, but we didn't know his camp was worried about taco trucks crossing the border.
ON EVERY CORNER (via @realafterglow) pic.twitter.com/dI2rYN9dC5— G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) September 3, 2016
Many saw a contradiction in Gutierrez, who was born in Mexico, cautioning us about this supposed Mexican-food takeover.
For real how much self-loathing do you think Marco Gutierrez has? He must hate being Mexican— Greg Isaac (@GIsaac47) September 2, 2016
“My culture is... very dominant.” the Mexican-born Marco Gutierrez said. “It is imposing and it’s causing problems." Who talks this way??— Eric Berlin (@ericberlinct) September 2, 2016
Others are thinking that a booming food-truck business and a constant taco supply don't sound half-bad.
RETWEET if you want#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner. 😋 pic.twitter.com/cu4KpAFtze— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) September 2, 2016
#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner means 3.5 million new food trucks, 63 million jobs, and delicious tacos. I'm cool with it. https://t.co/5HFD5eY9u1— Caitlin Duffy (@cait_duffy) September 2, 2016
Trump surrogate warns of "taco trucks on every corner" if Trump loses. PEOPLE: WE HAVE TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 2, 2016
So when do we start having the taco trucks on every corner though? Asking for...— Christine Emba (@ChristineEmba) September 2, 2016
yeah, I'm asking for myself.
Tacos have a higher approval rating than any candidate. #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner 😂😂🌮 pic.twitter.com/07Yke2RzZH— Jeff Barrett (@BarrettAll) September 2, 2016
Taco trucks are on board with the plan.
Official statement: we support #tacotrucksoneverycorner. #imwithtacos— The Taco Truck (@TheTacoTruck) September 2, 2016
Lets kickstart this! We would proudly wear the mantle #tacotrucksoneverycorner and serve migas to #SXSL @WhiteHouse https://t.co/hiVWJweAHA— Veracruz All Natural (@VeracruzTacos) September 2, 2016
Some are even taking it as a challenge.
@MayorAdler we need to be leaders otherwise people could end up w/ peas in their guacamole. Which is wrong and crazy.— Claire (@claireintexas) September 3, 2016
Overall, it looks like Gutierrez's claim has been counterproductive. Now, people are just hoping Clinton can make good on the promise.
Let me get this straight...@realDonaldTrump loses AND we get taco trucks on every corner?? Heaven on earth! #Imwithtacos— Heidi Kitrosser (@heidikitrosser) September 2, 2016
If Hilary wins, 'there'll be Taco Trucks on Every Corner.' Is this a campaign promise? Can it be? https://t.co/DrHTmgwffR #WantsATaco— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 2, 2016