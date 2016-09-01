We lost our shit this morning when Starbucks dropped news that the PSL was coming back. And that wasn't even the end of our inconsolable excitement! The coffee chain hit us again with another huge announcement: a spicy Chile Mocha will soon be joining our favorite fall menu.
In honor of this major seasonal news, we decided to pay Starbucks a visit and put our PSL-loving tastebuds to the test. Many of us have had the Pumpkin Spice Latte before, but there are countless modifications that can be made to change up this classic drink (and the new Chile Mocha, too). Want a PSL cold brew? You got it. How about a Chile Mocha Frapp? No problem.
Watch as we blindly (and boldly) taste five inventive modifications of these fall favorites. What combo will you order up on September 6?
